The only platform where intelligence and activation live together. 400M+ creators. 2T+ conversations. One login.

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Trusted By Estee Lauder, Playtika, Lumenis And 1,000+ Brands In 50+ Countries.

Your Marketing Stack Is Split In Two.

You’re running Brandwatch to listen. CreatorIQ to activate. Cision for PR. A separate UGC platform for content. And you’re paying for all of them, while nothing connects.
The brief gets written in one platform. The creator search happens in another. The PR pitch lives in a spreadsheet. The consumer data that should inform every decision? Locked in a dashboard nobody checks.

What You're Paying For Today

6 logins · 6 contracts · 6 teams

With Influencer Marketing AI

1 login · 1 data model · 1 invoice

Six Workspaces. One Login.

Every workspace connects to the same data. Consumer intelligence informs creator selection. Influencer results feed your PR strategy. UGC production is guided by what converts.

Influencer Marketing

Find, activate, and manage 400M+ creators. Al discovery, ROI tracking, and payouts.
Replaces:
  • CreatorIQ
  • Modash
  • Upfluence
  • GRIN
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Consumer Intelligence

Monitor 2T+ conversations. Al-generated decision briefs with one-click activation.
Replaces:
  • Brandwatch
  • Sprinklr
  • Talkwalker
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PR & Media

Pitch 1M+ journalists with Al. Target the exact outlets LLMs actually cite in your category.
Replaces:
  • CreatorIQ
  • Modash
  • Upfluence
  • GRIN
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UGC Video Ads

Source UGC creators from 400M+. Produce AI avatar videos at scale. Full workflow in 14 days.
Replaces:
  • Insense
  • Billo
  • Cohley
  • MakeUGC
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LLM Visibility

Track your brand across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Benchmark against competitors.
Replaces:
  • LLMrefs
  • Otterly
  • Peec AI
  • Profound
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AI Agents

24/7 Al voice and chat agents for lead qualification and support with human handoff.
Replaces:
  • Retell AI
  • Cognigy
  • Voiceflow
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Intelligence Without Action Is Data. Activation Without Intelligence Is Guessing.

Activation without intelligence is just guessing. Every Influencer Marketing AI campaign starts with listening. The consumer intelligence platform monitors 2T+ conversations to surface what your audience actually cares about right now — then routes that insight directly into creator briefing, journalist pitching, and agent training.

This is what standalone tools can never offer: a closed loop between what the market is saying and what your brand does next.

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White-label agency reporting dashboard with branded client interface

Proven at Global Scale

4X Campaign ROI

AI-powered creator discovery and performance tracking across 12 markets simultaneously. Sourcing time reduced by 70% in the first cycle.
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15M+ Qualified Gamers

Precision influencer targeting across gaming creators on YouTube and TikTok. Identified, briefed, and managed in a single campaign.
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40M+ Global Impressions

A global creator campaign across 8 markets, managed end-to-end through the campaign workflow with full attribution.
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White-label agency reporting dashboard with branded client interface

Enterprise Grade Influencer Marketing Capabilities

Influencer Marketing Al is the enterprise-grade, SOC2 Type II certified Al influencer platform built for teams that need more than a creator discovery tool.

Enterprise Influencer Marketing

400M+ creator database with Al discovery and vetting.

Global Team Management

Multi-market campaign control for global teams.

Security & Compliance

SOC2 Type II certification and role-based access.

Influencer Marketing Automation

Recurring reports and workflows without manual input.

B2B Influencer Marketing

ABM workflow support and LinkedIn creator activation.

White Label Influencer Platform

Full rebrand available for agency resellers.

Influencer Marketing CRM

Connects to Salesforce and HubSpot.

Influencer Marketing For Agencies

Multi-client management with dedicated agency dashboard.

Ready to see all six workspaces in one platform?

Book an influencer marketing platform demo in 20 minutes. Live, on your brand, with your competitors in the data.
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Award-winning technology